Emerald Advisers LLC Acquires 355,656 Shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT)

Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) by 145.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 600,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 355,656 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 1.54% of SkyWater Technology worth $16,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SKYT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Steve Manko sold 73,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $1,325,852.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SkyWater Technology stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.08. 6,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,228. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $36.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 21.91% and a negative return on equity of 93.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SKYT shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on SkyWater Technology from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SkyWater Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SkyWater Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

