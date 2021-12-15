Emerald Advisers LLC Buys 35,589 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 312,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,589 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.69% of Diodes worth $28,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diodes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Diodes by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Diodes in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Diodes by 16,480.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 8,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Diodes by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIOD stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,794. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $65.89 and a 12-month high of $113.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. Diodes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director C H. Chen sold 6,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total transaction of $670,717.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $66,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,697 shares of company stock valued at $10,138,864 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on DIOD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut their price objective on Diodes to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

