Emerald Advisers LLC Grows Position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,048,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,220 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 1.75% of OceanFirst Financial worth $22,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 13.6% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 261,827 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 31,300 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the second quarter valued at about $301,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 21.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $41,177,000 after acquiring an additional 350,137 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the second quarter worth about $266,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stephens cut OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.01. 2,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,598. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.35 and a 1 year high of $25.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $87.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.56 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 27.87%. On average, analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

In related news, Director Nicos Katsoulis bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.90 per share, for a total transaction of $62,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

