Emerald Advisers LLC Has $18.94 Million Stock Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 261,410 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,049 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $18,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,557,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,817,000 after buying an additional 140,807 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 12.2% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,743,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,473,000 after buying an additional 189,477 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,043,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,902,000 after buying an additional 33,753 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 5.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 540,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,762,000 after buying an additional 25,915 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 23.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 401,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,252,000 after buying an additional 75,535 shares during the period. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist dropped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp downgraded Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.91.

NYSE:WGO traded down $2.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,053. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.91 and a 200-day moving average of $70.47. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.92 and a 12 month high of $87.53.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.31 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.