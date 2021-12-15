Emerald Advisers LLC Purchases 68,781 Shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,025,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,781 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bankshares makes up about 1.5% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 1.08% of Eastern Bankshares worth $41,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 150,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

EBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 27,500 shares of Eastern Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $579,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EBC traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $20.52. 5,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,417. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.16. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $23.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 46.98 and a beta of 1.40.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.95 million. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 12.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

