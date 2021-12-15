Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Grows Stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 472,218 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,729 shares during the quarter. Merit Medical Systems accounts for about 1.2% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.84% of Merit Medical Systems worth $33,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter worth about $1,485,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 11.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,810 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 1.6% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $171,817,000 after purchasing an additional 38,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:MMSI traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.10. 2,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,728. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.43 and a fifty-two week high of $73.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.79, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.13.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $267.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMSI shares. Barrington Research started coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.