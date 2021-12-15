Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $25.97 Million Stock Holdings in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $25,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SI. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 50.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 26.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Silvergate Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Silvergate Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.22.

Shares of Silvergate Capital stock traded down $2.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.84. 8,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,121. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.56 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.02. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $40.50 and a 1-year high of $239.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Dircks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total transaction of $7,505,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ben Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,662 shares of company stock valued at $30,889,985. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

