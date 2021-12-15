Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 121,109 Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lessened its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 121,109 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.28% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $10,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 155.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 631.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.79.

Shares of NASDAQ ARNA traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.44. 33,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,826. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.47. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $94.08. The company has a quick ratio of 14.82, a current ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 0.37.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.68). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.69) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -10.19 EPS for the current year.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.