Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 14,030 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust reduced its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 941,117 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,030 shares during the period. Varonis Systems accounts for about 2.0% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $57,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRNS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 46.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 40.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 32.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $92,145.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $99,555.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,179 shares of company stock worth $10,822,330. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRNS. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.67.

NASDAQ:VRNS traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.32. The stock had a trading volume of 8,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,283. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -45.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.74. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.74 and a 52 week high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.45 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

