Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 5,610 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust reduced its position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,610 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.37% of Q2 worth $16,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Q2 during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Q2 during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Q2 during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Q2 during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Q2 during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,420. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.08 and a 200-day moving average of $89.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.86 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.91 and a 12-month high of $148.56.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $126.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 26.31%. On average, research analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

QTWO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Q2 from $96.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Q2 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.70.

In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.72, for a total transaction of $4,795,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David J. Mehok sold 3,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $240,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 191,502 shares of company stock worth $14,875,566. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

