Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 567,773 Shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust reduced its stake in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) by 56.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567,773 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Paya were worth $4,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Paya in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in Paya in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Paya in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Paya by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Paya by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PAYA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Paya from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paya currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.70.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYA traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.46. 13,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,125. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.49. Paya Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $852.85 million, a P/E ratio of 85.50 and a beta of -0.08.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $63.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.68 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

