Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Stake Raised by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 528,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 33,419 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.98% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $26,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBS. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 100.0% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 14.7% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 63.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Richard S. Lindahl acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.46 per share, for a total transaction of $112,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $40.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.95. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.88 and a 1 year high of $127.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.41.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($2.71). The business had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.77 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 13.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on EBS. Benchmark lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

