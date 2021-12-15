EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) Insider Peter Southby Buys 12 Shares

EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) insider Peter Southby bought 12 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,248 ($16.49) per share, for a total transaction of £149.76 ($197.91).

Peter Southby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Peter Southby bought 11 shares of EMIS Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,372 ($18.13) per share, for a total transaction of £150.92 ($199.44).

On Thursday, November 11th, Peter Southby bought 35 shares of EMIS Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,356 ($17.92) per share, for a total transaction of £474.60 ($627.20).

On Wednesday, October 13th, Peter Southby bought 11 shares of EMIS Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,338 ($17.68) per share, for a total transaction of £147.18 ($194.50).

Shares of EMIS opened at GBX 1,234 ($16.31) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,331.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,291.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £781.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. EMIS Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,010 ($13.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,538 ($20.33).

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides connected healthcare software and systems for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. The EMIS Health segment supplies integrated care technology to national health service markets, including primary, community, acute, and social care.

