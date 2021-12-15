Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Director Michael Bennett Medline Purchases 8,025 Shares

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Director Michael Bennett Medline acquired 8,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$37.39 per share, with a total value of C$300,033.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,644 shares in the company, valued at C$2,865,519.89.
Empire stock opened at C$37.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.04 billion and a PE ratio of 14.63. Empire Company Limited has a 12 month low of C$34.13 and a 12 month high of C$42.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$38.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$39.61.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Empire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.85%.
Empire Company Profile
Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.
Further Reading: Quick Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.