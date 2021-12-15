Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Director Michael Bennett Medline Purchases 8,025 Shares

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Director Michael Bennett Medline acquired 8,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$37.39 per share, with a total value of C$300,033.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,644 shares in the company, valued at C$2,865,519.89.

Empire stock opened at C$37.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.04 billion and a PE ratio of 14.63. Empire Company Limited has a 12 month low of C$34.13 and a 12 month high of C$42.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$38.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$39.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Empire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.85%.

EMP.A has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Empire in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Empire in a research report on Monday, September 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Empire to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Empire from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$45.67.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

