Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (ESRT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 17th

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 10th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th.

Empire State Realty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years. Empire State Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 16.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Empire State Realty Trust to earn $0.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.7%.

Shares of NYSE ESRT opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.02. The company has a current ratio of 9.24, a quick ratio of 9.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $13.11.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.20). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 21.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,468,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,618,000 after buying an additional 779,024 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 811,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,138,000 after buying an additional 22,548 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 216.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 335,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,364,000 after buying an additional 229,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $147,000. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ESRT shares. Evercore ISI lowered Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Empire State Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

