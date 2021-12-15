Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.60.

Several equities analysts have commented on ESRT shares. Evercore ISI cut Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Empire State Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE ESRT traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.81. 37,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,662,857. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 9.24 and a quick ratio of 9.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -175.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $8.72 and a 1-year high of $13.11.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.20). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -280.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 188.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 294,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 192,518 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $962,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 15,026 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 176,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 51,718 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

