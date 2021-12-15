Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Short Interest Down 62.1% in November

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a drop of 62.1% from the November 15th total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NYSE:EDN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.21. The stock had a trading volume of 14,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.60. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $7.90. The stock has a market cap of $227.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Edenor SA engages in the provision of electric power distribution services. It holds a concession to distribute electricity to the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and in the northern part of Buenos Aires. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.