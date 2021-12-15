Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Trading Up 5%

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) shares were up 5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $73.93 and last traded at $73.37. Approximately 2,901 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 157,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.88.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ENTA shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.56.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.82 and its 200 day moving average is $59.77.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $23.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.65 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 81.38% and a negative return on equity of 18.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 13,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $1,167,711.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,570 shares of company stock valued at $3,205,743. 11.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

