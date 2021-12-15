Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.63

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.63 and traded as high as $20.66. Energy Recovery shares last traded at $20.39, with a volume of 337,029 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.69 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.04 and its 200-day moving average is $20.63.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.80 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $615,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherif Foda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total transaction of $449,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Energy Recovery by 100.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 59.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Recovery Company Profile (NASDAQ:ERII)

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

