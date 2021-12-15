Enerpac Tool Group Corp. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:EPAC)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, December 12th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.00.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on EPAC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Enerpac Tool Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Shares of NYSE:EPAC opened at $22.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 1.43. Enerpac Tool Group has a 12-month low of $19.61 and a 12-month high of $28.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.92.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $145.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Enerpac Tool Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.26 per share, for a total transaction of $40,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 117,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 57,654 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $543,000. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 311,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,459,000 after acquiring an additional 20,180 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.