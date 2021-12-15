EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Shares Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 63.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENLC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 14,313 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 357,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 46,963 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,395,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1,257.3% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 206,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 191,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

ENLC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.36.

Shares of ENLC opened at $6.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.46. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $8.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

EnLink Midstream Profile

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

