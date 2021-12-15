Enochian Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENOB) Shares Gap Up to $10.48

Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.48, but opened at $10.97. Enochian Biosciences shares last traded at $10.88, with a volume of 638 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.76, a current ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.57 and its 200 day moving average is $7.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $6,668,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $1,710,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences by 40.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 59,509 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences by 620.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 117,742 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

Enochian Biosciences, Inc is a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genetically modified cellular and immune-therapy technologies used for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. Its pipeline consists of ENOB-HV-01, ENOB- HV-11, ENOB-HV-12, ENOB-DB-01, ENOB-DC-01, ENOB-DC-11, and ENOB-DC-21.

