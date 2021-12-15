Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $183.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Entegris from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entegris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $158.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $143.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Entegris has a 12-month low of $92.68 and a 12-month high of $158.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $579.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entegris will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

In other Entegris news, SVP William James Shaner sold 16,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total transaction of $2,231,073.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,263.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.27, for a total value of $193,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,019 shares of company stock valued at $9,659,402. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

