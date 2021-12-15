Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Short Interest Update

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 53.7% from the November 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENZN traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.33. The stock had a trading volume of 62,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,032. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $24.49 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.46.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enzon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 117.79%.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the provision of licensing arrangements related to sales of drug products that utilize its proprietary technology. The company was founded on September 17, 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, NJ.

