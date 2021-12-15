Epazz, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPAZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Epazz, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPAZ) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 248,400 shares, an increase of 488.6% from the November 15th total of 42,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,562,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Epazz stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 428,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,639. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02. Epazz has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09.
Epazz Company Profile
Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?
Receive News & Ratings for Epazz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epazz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.