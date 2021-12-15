Epazz, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPAZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Epazz, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPAZ) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 248,400 shares, an increase of 488.6% from the November 15th total of 42,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,562,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Epazz stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 428,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,639. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02. Epazz has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09.

Epazz Company Profile

EPAZZ, Inc engages in the development of software applications. It offers managed hosting, pathways integration management, virtual private server and network, user and file management, reports, help desk, stakeholder management, website statistics, and active directory integration. The company was founded by Shaun Passley in February 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

