Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.56.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Equinox Gold to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Equinox Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$10.50 price target on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Equinox Gold stock traded down C$0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$7.86. The stock had a trading volume of 237,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,535. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of C$7.53 and a 12 month high of C$14.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$308.66 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equinox Gold will post 0.8109794 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

