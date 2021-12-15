Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Esports Entertainment Group Inc. is a licensed online gambling company. It focuses on esports wagering and 18 gaming. Esports Entertainment Group Inc. is based in BIRKIRKARA, Malta. “

Get Esports Entertainment Group alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GMBL. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

GMBL traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,857. Esports Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $24.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.91. The company has a market capitalization of $96.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. Esports Entertainment Group had a negative return on equity of 47.00% and a negative net margin of 76.18%. The company had revenue of $8.80 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Esports Entertainment Group will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMBL. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States.

Read More: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Esports Entertainment Group (GMBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Esports Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.