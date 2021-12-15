Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

WTRG stock traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $51.41. 1,131,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,662. Essential Utilities has a one year low of $41.11 and a one year high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.98.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $361.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Utilities will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.2682 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.64%.

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $99,654.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the second quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 459.6% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 68.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

