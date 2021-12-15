Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $270.00.

ETTYF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Essity AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 310 to SEK 305 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS ETTYF opened at $31.65 on Wednesday. Essity AB has a 1 year low of $29.72 and a 1 year high of $36.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.81.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products comprising incontinence products, such as skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; and pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, intimate wipes, and washable absorbent underwear.

