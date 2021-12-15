Etherisc DIP Token (DIP) Trading 36.2% Higher This Week

Etherisc DIP Token (CURRENCY:DIP) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. One Etherisc DIP Token coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular exchanges. Etherisc DIP Token has a market capitalization of $22.52 million and $255,454.00 worth of Etherisc DIP Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Etherisc DIP Token has traded 36.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Etherisc DIP Token Profile

DIP is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. Etherisc DIP Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 191,854,114 coins. Etherisc DIP Token’s official message board is blog.etherisc.com . Etherisc DIP Token’s official Twitter account is @etherisc . The official website for Etherisc DIP Token is etherisc.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

Etherisc DIP Token Coin Trading

