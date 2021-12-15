Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,289 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $118.10 on Wednesday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.18 and a fifty-two week high of $167.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.07 and a beta of 1.54.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.24. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $816.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.03 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist decreased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.71.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.95 per share, with a total value of $107,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

