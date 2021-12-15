Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 19,370 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 512,315 shares.The stock last traded at $66.20 and had previously closed at $63.00.

EVBG has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities cut shares of Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Everbridge from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Everbridge from $125.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Everbridge from $200.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.77.

The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.58 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.02 and its 200 day moving average is $138.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $1,875,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.01, for a total transaction of $196,862.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,439 shares of company stock worth $9,025,483. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,417,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $682,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,007,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,278,000 after acquiring an additional 220,553 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 209,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,621,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

