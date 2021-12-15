Everest Reaches Market Capitalization of $27.53 Million (ID)

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 15th. Everest has a market cap of $27.53 million and approximately $46,691.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Everest has traded 24% lower against the US dollar. One Everest coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000505 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00052573 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,672.78 or 0.07863290 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00076801 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,907.35 or 1.00426964 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00050991 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Everest Coin Profile

Everest was first traded on December 11th, 2018. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg . Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Everest Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

