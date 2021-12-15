Everi Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 3,336 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 280% compared to the average volume of 877 call options.

NYSE EVRI opened at $19.85 on Wednesday. Everi has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.01.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.46 million. Everi had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 262.45%. Everi’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Everi will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 29,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $649,850.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,660 shares of company stock worth $2,745,351. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Everi by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 767,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,558,000 after acquiring an additional 389,089 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Everi by 451.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 13,620 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Everi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Everi by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,423,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $106,948,000 after purchasing an additional 68,244 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Everi by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 32,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Everi from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

