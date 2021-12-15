EVRAZ plc to Issue Dividend of $0.20 (LON:EVR)

EVRAZ plc (LON:EVR) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of EVRAZ stock traded up GBX 14 ($0.19) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 606.60 ($8.02). The stock had a trading volume of 1,050,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 291.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of £8.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 603.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,052.15. EVRAZ has a fifty-two week low of GBX 449.20 ($5.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 707.60 ($9.35).

Get EVRAZ alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.59) target price on shares of EVRAZ in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products in Russia, the Americas, Asia, Europe, CIS, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company offers steel products; various coking coal blends, including hard, semi-hard, and semi-soft; and value-added products, such as infrastructure steel, rails, large diameter pipes, and tubular goods.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for EVRAZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVRAZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.