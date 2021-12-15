ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.33.

EXLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

In related news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 2,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $327,595.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 26,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $3,582,334.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,620 shares of company stock worth $8,464,133. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in ExlService during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in ExlService during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in ExlService during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in ExlService during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ExlService by 56.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

ExlService stock opened at $132.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.72. ExlService has a 52-week low of $76.39 and a 52-week high of $138.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.86.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $290.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ExlService will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

