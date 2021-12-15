Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Sets New 52-Week High at $133.19

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $133.19 and last traded at $131.92, with a volume of 961 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $131.01.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.56.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 17.16%.

In other news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 7,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total value of $993,505.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $434,545.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,522 shares of company stock worth $2,905,801. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter worth $700,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 293,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,922,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter worth $583,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter worth $524,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 690.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 102,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,247,000 after purchasing an additional 89,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

