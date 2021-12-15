Express (NYSE:EXPR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of EXPR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,899,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,409,689. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.99. Express has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $13.97. The firm has a market cap of $213.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.73.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. Express had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a negative return on equity of 5,411.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Express will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. 57.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc engages in the provision of apparel brand for both women and men. It offers apparel and accessories for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

