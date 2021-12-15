Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Shares Gap Up to $19.25

Shares of Exscientia Ltd (NASDAQ:EXAI) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.25, but opened at $19.90. Exscientia shares last traded at $19.93, with a volume of 221 shares.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Exscientia in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Exscientia in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Exscientia in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Exscientia alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $24.33 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exscientia Ltd will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Exscientia Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXAI)

Exscientia plc is an AI-driven pharmatech company. It involved in discovering, designing and developing drugs. Exscientia plc is based in OXFORD, England.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Exscientia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exscientia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.