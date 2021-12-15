Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Shares Gap Up to $19.25

Shares of Exscientia Ltd (NASDAQ:EXAI) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.25, but opened at $19.90. Exscientia shares last traded at $19.93, with a volume of 221 shares.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Exscientia in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Exscientia in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Exscientia in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80.
Exscientia Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXAI)
Exscientia plc is an AI-driven pharmatech company. It involved in discovering, designing and developing drugs. Exscientia plc is based in OXFORD, England.
