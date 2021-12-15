EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Short Interest Up 98.0% in November

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a growth of 98.0% from the November 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 8.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ EYPT opened at $14.69 on Wednesday. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $497.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.02.

Get EyePoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.11). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 167.42% and a negative return on equity of 64.16%. The business had revenue of $9.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EYPT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.90.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

Read More: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.