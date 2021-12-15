EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Short Interest Up 98.0% in November

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a growth of 98.0% from the November 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 8.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ EYPT opened at $14.69 on Wednesday. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $497.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.02.
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.11). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 167.42% and a negative return on equity of 64.16%. The business had revenue of $9.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms recently weighed in on EYPT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.90.
About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.
