Facet Wealth Inc. Acquires 209,485 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 962,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209,485 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 9.4% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $82,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,084,000 after purchasing an additional 17,456,799 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,575,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181,640 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,283,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,696,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557,277 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,740,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,664,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,190,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019,104 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.19. The stock had a trading volume of 22,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,750,868. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $88.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.18 and its 200-day moving average is $85.78.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

