Facet Wealth Inc. Purchases 120 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period.

VUG stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $311.41. 7,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,529. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $312.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.95. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $239.41 and a one year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

