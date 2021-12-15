Facet Wealth Inc. Purchases 25 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.6% in the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 502.2% in the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 78.4% in the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 5.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $33.87 on Wednesday, reaching $2,865.54. The company had a trading volume of 14,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,419. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,897.10 and its 200 day moving average is $2,763.16. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,699.00 and a 52-week high of $3,037.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,960.70, for a total value of $41,121,162.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total value of $139,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,969 shares of company stock valued at $516,920,221 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

