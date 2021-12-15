Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share (NASDAQ:FMAO)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) – Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.50. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

FMAO opened at $29.20 on Wednesday. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.53 million, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.33.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 24.75%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 35.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 162.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $323,000. 18.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

