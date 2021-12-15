Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN) Trading Down 0.5%

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 295 ($3.90) and last traded at GBX 296 ($3.91). 5,018 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 26,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 297.50 ($3.93).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 330.15. The firm has a market cap of £154.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.06, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy Company Profile (LON:FARN)

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy operates as a clinical stage drug discovery and development company in Finland. It has a pipeline of drug development projects focusing on acute trauma, cancer growth and spread, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidates are Traumakine, a recombinant human IFN beta-1a, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS); and Clevegen, an immunotherapy candidate, designed to prevent tumor growth and metastasis that targets the tumor immune suppressor molecule; and D-ARDS, a diagnostic tool to estimate ARDS severity and to follow ARDS outcome.

