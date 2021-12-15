Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,455,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,683,000 after acquiring an additional 792,416 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,277,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,437,000 after acquiring an additional 281,616 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,676,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,001 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,518,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,940,000 after acquiring an additional 775,178 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,120,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,255,000 after acquiring an additional 118,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FAST shares. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

In other Fastenal news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,550,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $417,623.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,690. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.18. 18,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,056,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 4.18. The company has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.32. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $64.46.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.26%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

