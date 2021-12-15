FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on FAT. Noble Financial restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of FAT Brands in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FAT Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

FAT opened at $9.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.69 million, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.00. FAT Brands has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $15.99.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FAT Brands will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.91%.

In related news, Director John Squire Junger sold 6,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $110,631.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in FAT Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FAT Brands by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FAT Brands by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in FAT Brands by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 10,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FAT Brands during the second quarter valued at about $406,000. 10.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FAT Brands, Inc operates as a global franchising company that acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. Its brands include Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse and Bonanza, Fatburger, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Bonanza Steak & BBQ, and Hurricane BTW.

