FedEx (FDX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, December 16th. Analysts expect FedEx to post earnings of $4.33 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect FedEx to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $23 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get FedEx alerts:

NYSE FDX opened at $240.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.28. FedEx has a twelve month low of $216.34 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $63.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FedEx stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 872 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James downgraded FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Argus reduced their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FedEx from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.59.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.