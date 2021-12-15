Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Given New 3,350.00 Price Target at Barclays

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) had its price target upped by Barclays from 2,400.00 to 3,350.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on FQVTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Fevertree Drinks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Peel Hunt started coverage on Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered Fevertree Drinks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3,350.00.

OTCMKTS:FQVTF opened at $34.94 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.11 and a 200-day moving average of $33.88. Fevertree Drinks has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $38.63.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

