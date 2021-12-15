Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC) Trading 0.1% Higher

Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC)’s stock price traded up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.35 and last traded at $49.35. 4 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.30.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.73.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.30% of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

